JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 3,072 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $57,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,281 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after purchasing an additional 465,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,601,000 after purchasing an additional 460,617 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,073,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $199.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $205.42. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.