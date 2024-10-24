Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck Sells 186 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $14,409.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,575.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $14,191.80.

On Friday, September 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $13,728.66.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $13,531.50.

On Monday, August 5th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $12,201.60.

JCI stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

