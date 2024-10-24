JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000.

JEPI stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

