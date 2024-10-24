Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) vs. PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Critical Analysis

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PhoneX and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX 3.46% N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -54.40% -182.98% -57.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PhoneX and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A Jumia Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Jumia Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 55.65%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than PhoneX.

PhoneX has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jumia Technologies has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PhoneX and Jumia Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $179.41 million 0.20 $6.41 million $0.16 6.31 Jumia Technologies $186.49 million 2.54 -$104.15 million N/A N/A

PhoneX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

Jumia Technologies beats PhoneX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including phones, electronics, home and living, fashion, beauty, and fast-moving consumer goods; and various digital lifestyle services, such as utility bills payment, airtime recharge, gaming and entertainment, and transport ticketing, as well as financial services comprising micro-loans, insurance, and savings products. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

