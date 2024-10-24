Keene & Associates Inc. Buys 675 Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BILZ. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BILZ opened at $101.12 on Thursday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.95.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

