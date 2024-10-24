Keene & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,257,000 after buying an additional 328,266 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,977,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,570,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,468 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,593,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,377,000 after purchasing an additional 316,909 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 2,456,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 120,532 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

