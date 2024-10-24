KeyCorp Has Bearish Estimate for Dominion Energy Q4 Earnings

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Dominion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

D stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 351.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 338,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.