KeyCorp Has Bullish Forecast for Avista FY2024 Earnings

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2024

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVAFree Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Avista in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avista

Avista Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Avista stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. Avista has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $91,968.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at $208,307.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.