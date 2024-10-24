KeyCorp Has Bullish Forecast for Avista FY2024 Earnings

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Avista in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. Avista has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $91,968.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at $208,307.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

