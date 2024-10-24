Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
KMB traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $137.18. 48,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,750. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
