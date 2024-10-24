Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

KNX stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 156.10%.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,294,210.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

