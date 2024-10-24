Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Trading Up 7.6% on Strong Earnings

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $237.53 and last traded at $236.57. 434,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 662,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.90.
The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share.
Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America
In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,423.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.
About Laboratory Co. of America
Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.
