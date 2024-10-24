Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after buying an additional 1,237,884 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,497 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 107.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 240,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,683,000 after purchasing an additional 124,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $367.76. The company had a trading volume of 117,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,917. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

