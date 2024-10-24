Lafayette Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,903,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,380,000 after buying an additional 132,879 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,349,000 after buying an additional 360,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,057,000 after buying an additional 96,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 39,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,801. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,031.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,415 shares of company stock valued at $673,387. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

