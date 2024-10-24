Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.7 %

LRCX traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.56. 13,014,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,226,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

