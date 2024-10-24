Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and traded as low as $9.35. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 137,555 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LIND. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIND

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $514.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $150,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,518 shares in the company, valued at $614,439. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 15,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $109,543.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,598.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $150,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,439. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,203 shares of company stock valued at $549,922. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,325,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 449,098 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,877,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,824,000 after purchasing an additional 268,996 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 27.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth about $519,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.