Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 464 ($6.02) and last traded at GBX 475 ($6.17). Approximately 9,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 28,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 479 ($6.22).

Literacy Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 498.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 511.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,385.29 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

About Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

