Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Lafayette Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.01. 138,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,053. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.47.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.