Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.
Lundin Energy Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97.
About Lundin Energy
Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
