Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.62 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.620 EPS.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $271.36 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $182.97 and a 12 month high of $307.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

