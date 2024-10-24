Mason & Associates Inc Purchases 5,495 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,449.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 539,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 524,609 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,927,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,682,871. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.