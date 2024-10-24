Mason & Associates Inc Sells 4,769 Shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

Mason & Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 338.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $431,000.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.89. 2,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.85. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

