Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $510.57 and last traded at $510.57. Approximately 423,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,431,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $515.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.68.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $477.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.