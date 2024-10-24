Mattel’s (MAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Mattel stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mattel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,487,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. boosted its position in Mattel by 25.3% during the second quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 595,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 142,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 292.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

