MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. MaxLinear updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

MaxLinear Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. 4,859,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.09. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu acquired 108,303 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,883,264.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MXL

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.