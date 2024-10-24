MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. MaxLinear updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
MaxLinear Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. 4,859,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.09. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.83.
Insider Activity at MaxLinear
In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu acquired 108,303 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,883,264.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MXL
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MaxLinear
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.