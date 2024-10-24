McAdam LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $902.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $921.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $860.74. The company has a market capitalization of $858.18 billion, a PE ratio of 132.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

