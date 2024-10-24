Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 22.4% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $99,445.80 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,689,153 coins and its circulating supply is 31,449,275 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,682,619 with 31,445,074 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.30553967 USD and is down -9.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $110,521.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

