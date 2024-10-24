MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,247 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 231,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

