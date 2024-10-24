MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $55.76. Approximately 560,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,022,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 9.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

