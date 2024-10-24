Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSVB stock remained flat at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.