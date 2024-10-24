Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) vs. OPmobility (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Critical Contrast

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) and OPmobility (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mobileye Global and OPmobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye Global 3 11 10 1 2.36 OPmobility 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mobileye Global presently has a consensus target price of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 103.26%. Given Mobileye Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than OPmobility.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mobileye Global and OPmobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye Global -12.14% 1.32% 1.27% OPmobility N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobileye Global and OPmobility”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye Global $1.85 billion 5.51 -$27.00 million ($0.21) -59.86 OPmobility N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OPmobility has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobileye Global.

Summary

Mobileye Global beats OPmobility on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver’s seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

About OPmobility

OPmobility engages in the manufacture and sale of exterior vehicle lighting systems, batteries, and electrification systems for electric mobility in Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Exterior Systems, Modules, and Powertrain. Its Exterior Systems segment provides intelligent exterior systems; and automotive lighting systems, headlights, and signal lighting to intelligent, and other lighting products. The company's Powertrain segment offers clean energy systems comprising energy storage and emission reduction systems for various types of gasoline, diesel, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains; designs and manufactures battery systems, electronics, and power electronics components for electric mobility of trucks, buses, trains, and construction machineries. This segment also designs and manufactures hydrogen solutions, including high-pressure fuel tanks, fuel cell stacks, and integrated systems. Its Modules segment engages in the design, development, and assemble of modules (HBPO). In addition, the company provides intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, tailgates and spoilers, and body panels; onboard energy storage and emission reduction systems comprising selective catalytic reduction and fuel systems, and filling pipes. Further, it offers modules and personalization products, which include front-end module, active grille shutter, active rollo, and interior and charge lid modules; and lighting solutions, including interior, body shell, and front and signal lighting, as well as projection system and lighting electronics. The company was formerly known as Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE and changed its name to OPmobility in March 2024. OPmobility was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Levallois-Perret, France. OPmobility is a subsidiary of Burelle SA.

