Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $151.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,721. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.48.

Mohawk Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,042,624.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,415 shares of company stock worth $673,387. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

