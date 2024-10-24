Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 316 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $629.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $609.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.47. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $646.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

