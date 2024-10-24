Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $542.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.46.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.50.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

