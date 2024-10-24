Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 24,162.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 103,414 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $316,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,250,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $338,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,370.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.90. 34,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,676. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.17.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

