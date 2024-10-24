Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Mr. Cooper Group makes up 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 71.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $87.94. The company had a trading volume of 129,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,272. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $97.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

