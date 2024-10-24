Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% in the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 68.5% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $118.28 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 67.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,326. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,326. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

