Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $251,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 252,047.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after purchasing an additional 307,498 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69,189 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 424,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $577.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

TYL traded up $35.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $617.38. 206,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,260. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $631.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.75, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $583.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,122. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,840.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

