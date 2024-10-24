Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHAK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 26.8% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 65.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 64.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 144.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $109.40. The company had a trading volume of 150,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,865. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.97. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $113.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $92,476.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,667.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,860,974.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $92,476.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,667.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $2,429,690. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

