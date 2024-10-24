MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $167.00. 264,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,777. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.09. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $153.00 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,117. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

