National Bank Financial Comments on Coeur Mining Q3 Earnings

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDE. Raymond James increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 32.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 59.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

