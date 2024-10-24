National Bank Financial Forecasts Barrick Gold Q3 Earnings

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,077,624,000 after buying an additional 1,089,572 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after buying an additional 14,138,639 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,837,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after buying an additional 666,214 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,887,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $251,929,000 after buying an additional 1,231,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546,530 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $242,491,000 after buying an additional 461,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

