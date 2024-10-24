National Bank Financial Forecasts Sandstorm Gold Q3 Earnings

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 60.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 266.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 64,063 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

