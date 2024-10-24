NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Down 6% – What’s Next?

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 218,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 397,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $855.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.42.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,329,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,946.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,329,471 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,946.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 49,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $599,150.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,839,090 shares in the company, valued at $58,311,034.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in NerdWallet by 108.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 481,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,880,000 after purchasing an additional 432,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after buying an additional 86,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NerdWallet by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at $555,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

