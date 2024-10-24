NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.72. 99,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 651,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $391,205.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,041.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares in the company, valued at $816,993.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,041.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,952 shares of company stock worth $598,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 375.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after buying an additional 868,955 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 74.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 361,245 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $6,015,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,602,000 after purchasing an additional 223,975 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 304,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 196,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

