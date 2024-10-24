New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. New Oriental Education & Technology Group updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.7 %

EDU stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 958,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,857. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.47. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

