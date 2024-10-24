New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. New Oriental Education & Technology Group updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.7 %
EDU stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 958,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,857. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.47. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
