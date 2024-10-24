NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 39,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,388,000 after buying an additional 3,817,037 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.11 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

