NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.94. 2,632,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,719,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.96.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.