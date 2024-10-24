NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Issue $0.92 Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.9175 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 155.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 232.1%.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,995,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,118. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.25 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEP

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.