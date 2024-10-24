NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 180982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

NextNav Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NextNav

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 125,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,176.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,490,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,176.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,365,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,367,273.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Kitching Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav in the second quarter valued at $326,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NextNav by 39.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the second quarter worth about $1,741,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

