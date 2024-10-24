NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 180982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Kitching Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav in the second quarter valued at $326,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NextNav by 39.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the second quarter worth about $1,741,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
