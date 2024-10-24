Niza Global Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $39,892.79 and approximately $482,031.54 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niza Global has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One Niza Global token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niza Global alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00242474 BTC.

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,699,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,699,999,954 with 7,250,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00016644 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $638,637.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niza Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niza Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.